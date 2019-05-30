You are here:

Hrithik Roshan film extras booked for roaming Mumbai streets 'dressed as terrorists', creating panic

FP Staff

May 30, 2019 09:35:03 IST

Mumbai:  Mumbai Police has registered a case against two persons, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan, on suspicion of them being terrorists, but it turned out that they were working in an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be starring together in an upcoming action flick. Facebook/@AsianStyleMag

Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, had on 27 May informed police about spotting two persons dressed in suicide-bomber sort of vests in Palghar.

According to India Today, they were strolling around and buying cigarettes.

With the help of CCTV footage, police stopped the bus which the duo had boarded and found out that it was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were extras on Hrithik and Tiger's forthcoming action film.

The report adds that the film's production unit had to submit all documents identifying the two actors so as to get the actors released. However, the production unit in-charge were booked by the police besides the two actors, for creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens.

The police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 09:35:03 IST

