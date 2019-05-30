Hrithik Roshan film extras booked for roaming Mumbai streets 'dressed as terrorists', creating panic

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a case against two persons, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan, on suspicion of them being terrorists, but it turned out that they were working in an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, had on 27 May informed police about spotting two persons dressed in suicide-bomber sort of vests in Palghar.

After an hour-long search operation, #Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film. #TV9News pic.twitter.com/o74uib9PQQ — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 29, 2019

According to India Today, they were strolling around and buying cigarettes.

With the help of CCTV footage, police stopped the bus which the duo had boarded and found out that it was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were extras on Hrithik and Tiger's forthcoming action film.

The report adds that the film's production unit had to submit all documents identifying the two actors so as to get the actors released. However, the production unit in-charge were booked by the police besides the two actors, for creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens.

The police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.

