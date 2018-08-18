You are here:

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer Siddharth Anand film goes on floors; YRF film to release on 2 October, 2019

FP Staff

Aug,18 2018 14:02:28 IST

Siddharth Anand's next film which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff went on floors on 17 August. Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the yet-untitled project kicked off with a puja at the YRF office on 17th, reports DNA.

Confirming the news, Roshan posted a picture of him with Shroff and Anand, on his Twitter handle.

As reported earlier, the film will feature Shroff and Roshan against each other. Hrithik will play the role of Tiger's Guru (teacher). At the official lauch of the film, the two actors had had a fun spat on Twitter, giving audiences a glimpse of their characters in the film. The official handle of Aditya Chopra's production house broke the news on Twitter, confirming that the two stars will be pitted against each other in the film. Tiger also played along, tweeting that though he considers Hrithik his guru, he would show no restraint when they go against each other in the film.

Hrithik responded with an equally impactful tweet saying that the guru always has a few tricks up his sleeve that he does not pass on to his student. While their tweets were pushed out to build up hype around the film, they seemed to have succeeded as #HrithikVsTiger began trending on Twitter.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on 2 October, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 14:02 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Hrithik Roshan #HrithikVsTiger #Siddharth Anand #Tiger Shroff #Yash Raj Films

also see

Salman Khan reportedly exits Dhoom 4 after refusing to share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan

Salman Khan reportedly exits Dhoom 4 after refusing to share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan

Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan play an endearing couple in this story of self-sufficiency

Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan play an endearing couple in this story of self-sufficiency

Karishma Sharma likely to do a special song for Super 30, also featuring Hrithik Roshan

Karishma Sharma likely to do a special song for Super 30, also featuring Hrithik Roshan