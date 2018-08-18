Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer Siddharth Anand film goes on floors; YRF film to release on 2 October, 2019

Siddharth Anand's next film which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff went on floors on 17 August. Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the yet-untitled project kicked off with a puja at the YRF office on 17th, reports DNA.

Confirming the news, Roshan posted a picture of him with Shroff and Anand, on his Twitter handle.

As reported earlier, the film will feature Shroff and Roshan against each other. Hrithik will play the role of Tiger's Guru (teacher). At the official lauch of the film, the two actors had had a fun spat on Twitter, giving audiences a glimpse of their characters in the film. The official handle of Aditya Chopra's production house broke the news on Twitter, confirming that the two stars will be pitted against each other in the film. Tiger also played along, tweeting that though he considers Hrithik his guru, he would show no restraint when they go against each other in the film.

Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF's next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan’19 #HrithikVsTiger — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2017

Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 27, 2017

Hrithik responded with an equally impactful tweet saying that the guru always has a few tricks up his sleeve that he does not pass on to his student. While their tweets were pushed out to build up hype around the film, they seemed to have succeeded as #HrithikVsTiger began trending on Twitter.

A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2017

The movie is slated to hit theatres on 2 October, 2019.

