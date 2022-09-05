A source told a portal, “Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films - Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film.

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha that’s all set to arrive in cinemas on September 30. He then has Fighter with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone coming up, Krrish 4 coming up and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana that also stars Ranbir Kapoor. A report by Bollywood Hungama now states that the star has turned down the offer of starring in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2.

A source told the portal, “Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films – Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film. This decade, he wants to do more films and he doesn’t want to end up spending the next 7 years on these 3 dream projects. He informed his thought to Ayan and Karan, and politely let go of the offer.”

Coming to the Superhero franchise that Roshan is known for, it all started in 2003 with Rakesh Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya, a faithful adaptation of 1982’s classic E.T. Three years later, Roshan was hailed as India’s first Superhero when FilmKraft Productions made Krrish in 2006, followed by Krrish 3. Each of the three films in the franchise ended on a cliffhanger.

Coming to cliffhangers, Brahmastra is a trilogy that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. It also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and apparently Deepika Padukone too. The first part is all set for a release four days later on September 9.

