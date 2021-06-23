Hrithik Roshan announces Krrish 4 on 15th anniversary of superhero franchise's first film
'Let's see what the future brings,' wrote Hrithik Roshan as he teased the fourth instalment of Krrish on Twitter.
Hrithik Roshan announced Krrish 4 with a brief teaser on the 15th anniversary of the first film in the superhero franchise.
Here is the announcement
The past is done .
Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish#Krrish4pic.twitter.com/xbp5QzwObF
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 23, 2021
The first film was Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003, directed by Rakesh Roshan, which was the highest-grossing film of that year.
This was followed by Krrish in 2006, where Hrithik played Krishna, the son of the previous film's protagonist Rohit. It introduced the origin story of the superhero, who inherits his father's super powers. This film was also one of the top performers at the box office in the year of its release and starred Priyanka Chopra as the female lead.
Krrish 3 released in 2013, where Hrithik and Priyanka were joined by Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut in the cast.
In a previous interview with PTI, Hrithik said the shoot will begin on the fourth instalment of Krrish after 2019's War, also starring Tiger Shroff.
"Right after War, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more," Hrithik had told PTI in 2019.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no update on the film until today's tweet by the lead star.
Hrithik will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama Fighter.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
