How the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan brings back memories of Tiger Zinda Hai, Saaho, and War!
The teaser is filled with adrenaline and ambition, and the leading man is ready for action after four years. But, it’s hard not to be reminded of certain films we have seen quite recently.
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today. But the role he plays in Pathaan suggests otherwise. His celluloid characters are just as young and charismatic. Right from the time when we first meet him in the film’s teaser that was launched today, we first see his evil smile draped in blood and he says, ‘Zinda Hai.’ Of course, it takes us right back to Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. He’s alive, and in Pathaan too.
The romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, shot in the stunning locales of Spain, and the frame filled with vibrant dancers, takes us back to Siddharth Anand’s own War, where Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor danced like a dream on Ghungroo.
The hat is retained too, albeit a different one.
The last shot of the teaser shows us SRK flying in the air with menace and supposed vengeance on his face.
Remember how Prabhas pulled off a similar stunt in Saaho?
Nevertheless, Pathaan is still roaring due to the return of the leading man. On January 25, 2023, there will be a hurricane at the box-office. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. And to return the favour, Pathaan will have a cameo in Tiger 3 to save the day for Salman Bhai. Bring the spy universe on!
