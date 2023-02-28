How Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's 'Your Place or Mine' came like a fresh wave on OTT!

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher starrer Your Place or Mine has come like a fresh wave of air on Netflix where it is not all about sparks flying between the two, but a playful banter that later unfolds in love between the two friends. Debuting on Netflix earlier this month, Your Place or Mine is basically the story of two best friends named Peter and Debbie who come to fall for each other. With a slight throwback to the 90s period when rom-coms took the entertainment industry by storm, the film not just casts the veterans of the genre but has been written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. As reported by The Variety, Lauren Neustadter – the president of film and TV at Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine – said that the intention was to make a ‘premium romantic comedy’ that would resonate with the audience as they love to see both the actors in this kind of films.

What actually worked for Your Place or Mine?

Noting that Your Place or Mine made its debut on the OTT platform instead of multiplexes, Neustadter said this worked the best for the film as the service has become an all-time destination for streaming hit films like The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

“The film comes at a time when traditional studios have largely moved away from these types of movies in favor of superhero adventures and action epics except for a few like ‘Ticket to Paradise’,” she added further saying that the audience didn’t actually go away but movie studios instead got more interested in four-quadrant event films.

On the other hand, the film’s director McKenna while claiming that she is embracing the new world of movies said that the reality is that people nowadays like to watch movies at home with their friends and families and thus this worked for romcoms.

“I feel like I’ve gotten astute about seeing who is in the mood to tell these stories, and in Netflix, I found a place hungry for them,” she added.

