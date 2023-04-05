Legendary Hollywood actress and Golden Globe winner, Raquel Welch passed away on 15 February from a heart attack at the age of 82. While the actress’ family had earlier described the cause of her death to be a brief illness, in her death certificate it is now revealed that she was also battling Alzheimer’s and it came across as a shock to Raquel fans as it was never disclosed before.

So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023

When you grow up in the 60s with two brothers who are 13 and 14 years older than you , you really learn how hot a commodity Raquel Welch was. What a beauty #RIP — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) February 15, 2023

Raquel garnered popularity with 1966’s One Million Years B.C, which gave her the title of ‘sex symbol’ as she appeared in a white and red skimpy deerskin bikini in the film. The actress revealed that it was a tough situation for her to shoot that sequence as a bikini can barely keep her warm in harsh weather conditions.

In an interview in 2017, she said, “I had already so much penicillin when I was wearing the fur bikini that I almost died.” She added, “I had to rush, turn my car around and head right back to the doctor’s office, just run upstairs, jump in the elevator, and all that.”

“And I barely got there. They had to shoot me with an antidote. Otherwise, I would have died. It was really rough shoot, man. Really rough. And then I came to London and everybody knew who I was,” added the actress.

