After long anticipation and wait, Prabhas starrer Adipurush is finally hitting the screens tomorrow. The mega-budget mythological drama received a tremendous response in its advance booking and while we are expecting the adaptation of Ramayana to take a humongous opening at the box office, prominent trade expert shared his prediction about the Om Raut directorial.

Predicting the opening day of Adipurush, Industry tracker Ramesh Bala quoted, “Overall, I am looking at Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore in India both north and south combined. So I’m thinking it will be like, 50 -50 between north and south with 50% coming from Hindi and probably 40% from Telugu and the rest 10 from Tamil and Kannada.”

When asked about the opening weekend collections, Bala added, “See, the opening weekend just depends on the word of mouth and the reviews. Because tomorrow, like how the reviews are coming and how the word of mouth is. If the animation is good or not? It’s a three-hour-long movie. See, if everything is satisfied, if it is getting good reviews, say 3.5 average star rating and word of mouth is positive, it can go up to Rs 200- Rs250 crore for the weekend. But if there is any disappointment in the movie, then it can reduce by 50% on Saturday and Sunday. So the weekend just depends on the first show, like how the reviews and word of mouth are going to come out.”

When questioned whether The Flash will affect the Prabhas starrer at the box office, especially in the south, Ramesh Bala opined, “Yes, it might affect the business outside the Telugu states, like in Bangalore, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it might but not in Telugu states. I think in Telugu states, Adipurush can withstand The Flash. I just watched The Flash, it’s a good movie. So, there will be some effect in Tamil Nadu and Bangalore, Karnataka.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Devadatta Nage, Sunny Singh and others in prominent roles, Adipurush will release in 3D and 2D formats.

