Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston

Director: Andy Muschietti

Language: English

The Flash is known for his speed, he could give light a tough competition when it comes to his swiftness. Before he can magically traverse from one place to another, he’s stopped by a bunch of enraptured girls that distract his attention. The superhero movie by DC also features Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, because why should MCU have all the fun! Language notwithstanding, the core emotions of cinema remain the same, The Flash is no exception, despite being exceptional at many places.

It’s all about how far one would go to protect his family. And when it comes to superhero movies, the superheroes could go anywhere. Our hero travels back in time to change the traumatic and tumultuous fate of his parents and in the process, he goes through loss and loneliness. ‘How far you would go to protect the one you love’ should now be a genre and not a plot point. The makers throw in time travel that allows them to play with the narrative coupled with some impressive visuals and CGI.

Despite having fun throughout, The Flash isn’t flawless, especially in its final act. But Miller as the eponymous superhero is clearly having fun, and so are the other key characters that wouldn’t think twice before giving what the viewers want. It’s all unabashed entertainment peppered with nostalgia. It could be a great weekend at the movies, with Prabhas’ Adipurush on one hand and this DC offering on the other. It’s all about the good overpowering the evil in cinemas this week, at least in the movies. Life’s reality checks can wait.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

The Flash is now running in cinemas

