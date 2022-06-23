Will Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring an ensemble cast of Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani be as big as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Trade experts kick in.

After the super-triumph of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is all set to unleash another comedy this Friday. Will Jugjugg Jeeyo featuring an ensemble cast of Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani be as big as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Trade experts kick in.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh feels the success of Jugjugg Jeeyo is crucial to the film industry. “After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there was a lull at the box office. Several films that released after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had opened to below-the-mark or dismal response. Including the big-budget Samrat Prithviraj. The happiness and hopes that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave the industry were short-lived. Now all eyes are on Jugjugg Jeeyo, the family entertainer is expected to have a good start at the box office because the promos have done the trick, the star cast is attractive and the film gives the feel of a well-made family film, which is a must if you want families to visit theatres.

Also, the names involved in the making of the film, producer Karan Johar and director Raj Mehta whose last film Good Newwz was a hit, promise quality entertainment. Fingers crossed!”

Says film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, “I don’t know if Jugjugg Jeeyo (JJJ) will go beyond Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (BB2). But I am pretty confident that JJJ will touch a double-digit figure on the first day itself. The USP of JJJ is that it is clearly meant for the entire family. Post-pandemic it is one of those rare films where multi-generations from one family can go and enjoy a film together without squirming. It offers a good escapism time. I have no doubts about its fate in the metropolitan cities. I know it will do phenomenally well. And with the actors of the film travelling across the length and breadth of the film promoting it, there is nothing that can go wrong with this one. I am pretty sure it will do well in two-tier and three-tier centres as well. Fingers crossed. I hope JJJ continues the winning streak in theatres after BB2.”

Producer and trade analyst Gurish Johar is super-optimistic. “JugJugg Jeeyo is making the right noises. Its trailer has been well-received and it seems another successful family comedy entertainer is on the anvil. It's tracking well too and the promotions are in top gear. Also, the lull at the box office after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will add impetus to its demand at the box office. Kiara is on a roll , this could be her back-to -back success after BB2. Varun Dhawan has a huge fan following and along with Anil Kapoor, who is a fabulous actor and Neetu Kapoor a icon...this film is looking to have a good start at the box office.”

Trade expert Atul Mohan too is gung-ho about JJJ. “JJJ will open big! Double-digit revenues confirmed. The film is making the right noises and generating good anticipation. After a long time, we have an out-and-out family entertainer of this scale and grandeur. Not only exhibitors but even the audience from smaller towns are making enquiries from the cinema properties of their area about JJJ. BB2 will exhaust its spell this week. It's already available on OTT now.”

Bihar’s film exhibitor Kishan Damani is cautious. “Predicting the movie performance is very difficult at the moment. The promos and songs look promising and we are getting a family entertainer after a long period. Also, it has no major opposition at the box office from any other film for the next one month which will give it a good window to perform. It is difficult to comment or compare with BB2 at the moment. Audience is the king and let’s see what they decide.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

