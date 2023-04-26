Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi visit Mumbai to promote Ponniyin Selvan: II

'It's in the past...': When Aishwarya Rai revealed why she never spoke about her breakup with Salman Khan According to Aishwarya, the reason she doesn’t talk about certain parts of her life in public is because she is not a soloist, and the person she would talk about also has a family and loved ones. She stated that people often ask her why she keeps a barrier and doesn’t show her softer and real side.