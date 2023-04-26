Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi visit Mumbai to promote Ponniyin Selvan: II
The exhilaration of the masses to watch the second instalment of Mani Ratnam’s dream project PS2 is at the highest of heights as the film is approaching closer to its release date. To take the anticipation bar of the viewers a notch higher, the makers are on with the full-fledged promotions of the magnum opus and they are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to reach to the hearts of the audience, across the nation.
The starcast of PS2 were seen in Mumbai at a press conference to promote the most-awaited cinematic spectacle. Present during the media event were legendary director Mani Ratnam, A.R. Rahman, Actor Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is first Tamil film to release in 4DX and the film will also release in IMAX, based on the 1955 book by Kalki Krishnamurthy titled Ponniyin Selvan.
Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.