With ‘Freddy’ receiving rave reviews by the audience, industry and critic’s, Alaya F has much reason to celebrate. Having made a stellar debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Alaya smoothly made the transition from being a powerhouse performer to a successful commercial star with her latest release ‘Freddy’ opposite nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan!

Alaya’s arresting screen presence and confidence as an actor in her debut film was a testament of her caliber, as she showed a lot of promise to be considered as one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. With ‘Freddy’, the Gen-X star has nailed yet another challenging character of ‘Kainaaz’ by showcasing her bold and mature image.

Having pulled off an unconventional role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ right at the beginning of her career, Alaya also showcased her vision and range as an actor. The gorgeous actress also successfully proved that taking the road less travelled unlike other debutant actors proved beneficial to her and the success of her back to back hits speaks volumes of the young actor.

No wonder, Alaya is being labelled as ‘dark horse’ of Bollywood by renowned trade pundits and fraternity people, as she is certainly here to stay! The versatile actress has an interesting line up of projects including Ekta Kapoor’s ‘U Turn’, ‘Sri’ alongside Rajkummar Rao (a biopic on Srikant Bhola), and ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ which recently had its World Premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.

