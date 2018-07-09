You are here:

Housefull 4 shoot begins in London; Sajid Nadiadwala's team has a 25-day schedule in store

The fourth installment of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's hit franchise Housefull kickstarts its shoot in London on 9 July.

The cast of Housefull 4 will be shooting for a 25- days schedule in London for the comedy movie.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and posted an image of him alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol and tweeted,"It's time to be a Silver Fox, break @thedeol's funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy @RiteishD!! Because the Boyz are Back with 4 Times the Fun #HouseFull4"

It's time to be a Silver Fox, break @thedeol's funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy @RiteishD!! Because the Boyz are Back with 4 Times the Fun 👊🏼 #HouseFull4 pic.twitter.com/8voIuPdd2E — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2018

The film will also have Kriti Sanon as one of the lead actresses in the film. Housefull 4 will be based on the theme of reincarnation and will be helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Other likely cast members include John Abraham, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Mithun Chakraborty, Suniel Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Boman Irani, Gulshan Grover and others.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 17:58 PM