You are here:

Housefull 4 shoot begins in London; Sajid Nadiadwala's team has a 25-day schedule in store

FP Staff

Jul,09 2018 17:51:08 IST

The fourth installment of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's hit franchise Housefull kickstarts its shoot in London on 9 July.

The cast of Housefull 4 will be shooting for a 25- days schedule in London for the comedy movie.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and posted an image of him alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol and tweeted,"It's time to be a Silver Fox, break @thedeol's funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy @RiteishD!! Because the Boyz are Back with 4 Times the Fun #HouseFull4"

The film will also have Kriti Sanon as one of the lead actresses in the film. Housefull 4 will be based on the theme of reincarnation and will be helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Other likely cast members include John Abraham, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Mithun Chakraborty, Suniel Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Boman Irani, Gulshan Grover and others.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 17:58 PM

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Bobby Deol #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Housefull 4 #Sajid Khan #Sajid Nadiadwala

also see

Housefull 4: Farah Khan will choreograph special song for Akshay Kumar-starrer; film to go on floors in London

Housefull 4: Farah Khan will choreograph special song for Akshay Kumar-starrer; film to go on floors in London

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to now release on 31 August; averts clash with Gold, Satyamev Jayate

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to now release on 31 August; averts clash with Gold, Satyamev Jayate

Gold trailer: Akshay Kumar's character wears his patriotism proudly in this Reema Kagti-directed sports drama

Gold trailer: Akshay Kumar's character wears his patriotism proudly in this Reema Kagti-directed sports drama