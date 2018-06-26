Housefull 4: Farah Khan will choreograph special song for Akshay Kumar-starrer; film to go on floors in London

Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan-directed Housefull 4, is all set to go on floors in London. Farah Khan will reportedly choreograph a massive multi-starrer song for the movie during its first schedule.

The lavishly mounted number composed by Sohail Sen will be shot over four-five days in London featuring 150 back up dancers and the lead cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. "It will be great fun to reunite with both my Sajids, and of course Akshay, Riteish and Bobby," said Farah Khan told Mumbai Mirror.

The song will be shot around the streets of London and Farah Khan, who has been in recovery from her foot injury that she suffered on the sets of a reality show, will be returning to action with this song. The director-choreographer is currently vacationing in Spain with her children and will reportedly head to London for the shoot, before returning back to Spain and continue her European vacation.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the successful comedy franchise Housefull, which has been helmed by Farah’s brother Sajid Khan for almost a decade. The movie will be shot over two schedules, the first is a 25-day schedule in London, and another schedule in Rajasthan slated for August. The finale is to be shot on a grand set in Mumbai. The movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, and yesteryear villain Ranjeet.

