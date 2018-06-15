Kriti Kharbanda confirms signing Housefull 4: Will play two different characters in this reincarnation comedy

Kriti Kharbanda, who recently joined the cast of Sajid Nadiwala’s Housefull 4, talks about getting ready for the comedic role.

Ever since the news made rounds that Kirti had replaced Kiara Advani as the third female lead, alongside Kriti Sannon and Pooja Hegde, Kirti has already started prepping for the multistarrer franchise, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. Before this, she has been cast in films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Raaz Reboot and Guest Iin London.

Talking about the opportunity ta be part of this film and the challenges that come with it, she said to Mirror, “The storyline of Housefull 4 is set in two eras as it is based on the theme of reincarnation. I am grateful to Sajid Nadiadwala for this opportunity to play two different characters in one film. I am currently watching a lot of videos online to understand comic timing since shooting for a comedy isn’t easy and the Housefull franchise is all about the laughs.”

Kirti is also currently shooting for the third movie in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, Yamla Pagala Deewana Phir Se. She said she had to get a Gujarati teacher to help work on her diction, attitude and pronunciation since she plays a Gujarati girl in the film, which she said was a big challenge for a Punjabi like her.

With a big project like Housefull 4, which is being touted as India’s first 3-D comedy, she said she is extremely excited. She also insisted that the popularity and success of previous Housefull movies is a testament to its popularity and that she thinks it will be a great experience for her.

