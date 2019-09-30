Housefull 4 first song 'Ek Chumma' sees Akshay, Bobby, Riteish dance around London in colourful kilts

The first song from upcoming comedy Housefull 4, 'Ek Chumma', was released on 30 September (Monday). Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri have lent their vocals to the track composed by Sohail and lyrics from Sameer Anjan.

The video features the lead male actors, in colourful kilts, as they chase Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda around London for a kiss. The song is set in the present so the actors are seen as the 21st century versions of themselves. According to the description on YouTube, the song has been shot in London and other locations in the United Kingdom.

The trailer of Housefull 4 was released on 27 September. Directed by Farhad Samji, the comedy revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. Rana Daggubati will feature in a negative role. Kumar will be seen as Bala and Harry, Deshmukh will play Bangdu Maharaj and Roy while Deol's characters are called Dharamputra and Max. Sanon plays Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti; Hegde is Rajkumari Mala and Pooja; and Kharbanda portrays Rajkumari Meena and Neha.

Kumar unveiled the song on Twitter.

At the trailer launch of Housefull 4, Kumar had said that he would work with Sajid Khan, who was ousted from the project due to allegations of sexual harassment, if the filmmaker is acquitted.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala via Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 will be out on Diwali (25 October). The film shares its release date with the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China.

