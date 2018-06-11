You are here:

House of Cards series finale: First look from season six shows Claire Underwood occupying the Oval Office

PTI

Jun,11 2018 16:56:30 IST

Los Angeles: In behind-the-scene photos of House of Cards, released by Netflix, Robin Wright's character Claire Underwood is shown to have taken over as the president.

Wright is the sole lead after Kevin Spacey, who played her husband Frank Underwood, was removed from the show amid allegations of sexual harassment by actor Anthony Rapp and others.

Representational image of Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in House of Cards. News 18

Spacey, who played a scheming politician in the drama, had denied the allegations by Rapp.

In the photos, Wright's character is seen occupying the Oval Office after her husband has resigned as the US president.

House of Cards Season 6, which began production earlier in 2018, will run for an abbreviated eight episodes later this year for its final season.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 16:56 PM

