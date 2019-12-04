Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher's film makes Rs 6.07 cr in five days

Hotel Mumbai is having a steady run at the box office. After minting Rs 1.08 crore on its opening day on Friday, the film went onto earn Rs. 1.70 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.03 crore on Sunday, and Rs 65 lakh on Monday. On Tuesday, the film witnessed a slight dip in collections, earning Rs 61 lakhs on its fifth day.

The current total of Hotel Mumbai is Rs 6.07 crore.

#HotelMumbai is steady... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr, Mon 65 lakhs, Tue 61 lakhs. Total: ₹ 6.07 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

Directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, and starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Armie Hammer in key roles, the film reimagines the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorists. Dev Patel plays a staff member of the luxury hotel, named Arjun, while Anupam Kher essays Chef Hemant Oberoi. Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi play the hotel guests while Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack. The film has, across the board, garnered positive responses for not fostering a sense of Islamophobia. "The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity. And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them," Patel had told Press Trust of India previously.

