Horn OK Pleassss actor Muzammil Ibrahim on Tanushree Dutta's allegations: I wasn’t present on set

Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Many Bollywood celebrities extended their support including Race 3 actor Daisy Shah, who was then the film's assistant choreographer. DNA recently spoke with Muzammil Ibrahim, Patekar's co-star in the film, about the incident that took place a decade ago.

"I wasn’t present on the sets that day. She was there only for the item song and we never met. It was a three-day shoot and I was required only on the last day. You can ask anyone — whether it’s the assistants or Tanushree herself. Like everyone else, I also got to know about it later that day (referring to the incident being first reported in 2008)," said Ibrahim. The model-turned-actor refused to take sides and said he could not further comment because it was a legal issue.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported Dutta's statement announcing that she will be on a short break as the long hours spent interacting with the media have taken a toll on her health. The actress said that she will back to "join the fight again", adding "this is not just a news story anymore my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions. It is my dharma; my duty as a human being."

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 13:00 PM