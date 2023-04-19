Priyanka Chopra Jonas broke silence on her much-awaited film, Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. When asked about the movie’s happening, she told PinkVilla, “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I – all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim.” Jee Le Zaraa is helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka also opened up about her journey, saying that she doesn’t make elaborate plans for the future, even though others may perceive her as goal-oriented.

While she does have goals, Priyanka added that she prioritises short-term actions that contribute to long-term success. She also gave an instance of the time when she had year-end exams. Priyanka said, “I’ll give you an example to explain it, we have exams at the end of the year, and I was this person, that I would study at the last minute, last five days, and then maybe scrape by. But if you think about your life in a way where you are like, if every single day I bring my A game, or every test I score an A, eventually my score will be an A.”

The actress further noted that she approaches work with the mindset that she can handle whatever comes her way. She never says no, but rather says that she will figure it out. According to her, she is always willing to learn and make the best out of everyday.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting her next release Citadel. The American spy thriller series is slated to release on 28 April on Amazon Prime Video. The actress will be seen alongside Richard Madden. While she plays the character of agent Nadia Sinh, Richard will be seen in the role of agent Mason Kane.

Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming movie, Love Again with Sam Heughan, which is set to release on 12 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.