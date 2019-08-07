Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Cheaper by the Dozen to get Disney + reboots

It is raining remakes and reboots at Disney Studios. After the massive success of the live-action reimaginings of Disney's classic films, the studio has decided to do the same with 20th Century Fox's properties following its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of the Fox empire, reports The Hollywood Reporter. These reboots will be made for the studio's upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CEO Bob Iger revealed on Tuesday that films like Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Home Alone and Cheaper by the Dozen will be rebooted. "We're also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms," said Iger on the call.

It is currently uncertain whether the films are being planned as feature films or TV series. Fox's three-film Night at the Museum series made a business of $540 million domestically in the US, while the Home Alone theatrical trilogy raked in $490 million, and the Wimpy Kid movies earned $186.4 million.

Home Alone was one of the more successful franchises not related to the world of Marvel Comics, Disney inherited as part of the deal. The first two parts of the film centered on a boy named Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is separated from his family and ends up having to outsmart a couple of criminals known as the Wet Bandits.

Disney has remade plenty of classic titles in recent years. In 2019 alone, Guy Ritchie's Aladdin earned over $1 billion at the box office since its release, while The Lion King passed the $1 billion mark after only three weekends in theaters.

Also, the studio had already announced the live-action reimagining of one of its other classics, Lady and the Tramp, during their Disney+ presentation in April.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 15:12:15 IST