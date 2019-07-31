The Lion King becomes fourth Disney film to cross $1 bn mark at global box office in 2019

The Lion King is roaring at the box office and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India, while the Disney live-action remake also crossed the $1 billion mark in ticket sales this year globally, reports Variety. It is the fourth Disney film after Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Aladdin to cross this threshold this year.

The remake raked in a total of Rs 114 crores over the second weekend in India and became the fourth Disney India film to cross Rs 100 crore after The Jungle Book, Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the film has garnered a total of $361 million at the North American box office and $638 million globally, adds the report. Out of the highest ticket sales, China comes right after North America, with a whopping $115 million in ticket sales, the UK stands second with $48 million, and Brazil records $44 million positioning itself at the third place.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Indian box office collection on his Twitter handle.

Check out The Lion King's box office figures

#TheLionKing biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 81.57 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 32.70 cr

Total: ₹ 114.27 cr#TheLionKing is the fourth #DisneyIndia film to cross ₹ 100 cr [#TheJungleBook, #AvengersInfinityWar, #AvengersEndgame].

India biz. All versions.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

The winning spree is unstoppable as it continued a stellar performance over the second weekend. It garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace, and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.

Taran also noted that the phenomenal film is the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 30 crore over the second weekend, after Avengers: Endgame.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson, and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.

The film had hit the theatres on 19 July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 10:47:25 IST