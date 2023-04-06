Prime Video’s upcoming drama Jubilee has piqued the interest of viewers since its announcement. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial pays tribute to the golden age of Hindi film industry, tracing the formative years of the industry from late 1940’s to 1950’s. While Jubilee has caught the eye of everyone because of its authentic world building, melodious music and intriguing narrative it has also sent the film fraternity abuzz owing to the sudden rise of Madan Kumar (Aparshakti Khurrana). Bollywood celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Himesh Reshammiya, Malaika Arora, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Milind Soman and Baba Sehgal, are talking about their relationship with and professionalism of Madan Kumar. While some of them are a little miffed with his sudden rise to fame, some are talking about how his superstardom is causing them serious issues.

Produced by Andolan Films, Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series packs an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. The 10-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting with Part 1 (episodes 1-5) on April 7 and Part 2 (episodes 6-10) on April 14 across 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

