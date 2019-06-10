Hina Khan on response to Jitesh Pillai's snide remark at her Cannes appearance: Proves there is still unity in industry

Hina Khan is grateful to every person who stood by her when she was sarcastically attacked by a famous film magazine editor for attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. Artists, from both television and film, came together to support Hina.

Recently, while speaking to Firstpost, she shared that this incident proved there is unity among the industry. "I think for the first time, something like this has happened. I did not put out anything because I thought it's not necessary to react, because for me, my pride, my happiness was more important. The moment was more important. So I was like let it be, but then how everyone picked it up and it became something else only! Every day I use to get up and I used to see 10-20 people tweeting for me, people I never met, people I don't know. I haven't done anything for them but still, they supported me. This proves that there is still unity in our industry. Good work is still appreciated. So I felt very good. I think it motivated me. I don't know where my life and career would take me but whatever happened in those four-five days, I can never forget that and I will be thankful to all my supporters forever."

From Farah Khan to Karan Patel, everyon praised the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress for taking the remark very sportingly. Hina launched the poster of her upcoming debut film Lines at the festival and is quite happy with the response.

Hina further added that she did not want to be a victim of comments like that of Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai. "To be very honest, I didn't have to do anything. You all did everything. The media, the people who love me, the people who stood for television, celebrities, and Bollywood. I got a lot of support from Bollywood, which was unexpected. So I think this says it all that we are still together, we are a team, and talent is appreciated. I will never forget Farah ma'am's tweet. Your work speaks for itself. And I will always do that. I'm not here to prove myself, neither answer anyone back. And to be very honest, I don't want to play a victim by just talking about it again and again."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met Hina at a party during the film festival. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is in awe of Chopra's humbleness and asserted that Priyanka deserves all the success. "I think my (Instagram) post says it all. The whole five-paragraph post it says it all: what I feel about that woman and how she treats people. And I couldn't write more than the word limit as I had a lot to write about her: what all she did for me that day and what all she thought of me. We spoke a lot, we shared a lot ,and I think everything in my life has happened for a reason, and meeting her there was a reason that how humble people are when they reach such heights. Where she is, she deserves to be there," Hina concluded.

