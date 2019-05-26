Hina Khan on Jitesh Pillai's Cannes remark: Was disheartening coming from somebody at that position

Hina Khan's debut at Cannes Film Festival this year was wrought with certain controversies. Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai's derogatory remark about the actress walking the red carpet of the prestigious film festival opened up a debate regarding the merit of television actors. Hina responded to his statement in her interview with film critic Anupama Chopra at the French Riviera.

Talking about her immediate reaction Hina said, "Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself because I have put in so much work, but for the person who made the comment as well. You really work hard to reach where you want to reach. You got to do something in life to be here," said the actress.

Despite the controversy, Hina said she was grateful for the widespread support she garnered, especially from industry people like director Farah Khan and journalist Rajeev Masand.

Following Pillai's Instagram story, Hina wrote a message on her Twitter handle.

Check out Hina's tweet:

I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019

Watch Hina Khan's interview here:

