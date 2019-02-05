Hina Khan announces her Cannes debut with Lines, clears air on quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan confirmed news of her exit from Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 owing to her feature being screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Hina plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The actress conducted a live chat session on Instagram where she sated that she might walk the red carpet for Lines, premiering at Cannes. Hina added that the film had shaped up well and that Farida Jalal "looks cute" in it. She also mentioned other projects that she may take up at Cannes. "Really looking forward to do world cinema," DNA quoted the actress as saying.

Hina also clarified her apparent exit from the show. Owing to her prior commitment of three back-to-back film shoots, she said she would be occupied till August this year and hence would have to take a 4-5 month break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. "Whether I manage to come back will be a call that has to be taken at the right time. I will be shooting till mid-April and you will be seeing me the whole of April. I am not quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2," added the actress.

