Hina Khan issues counter notice to jewellery brand for 'defamation' after being accused of fraud

Actress Hina Khan, who had been sent a legal notice by a brand for allegedly not returning jewellery worth Rs 11.11 lakh has sent a counter notice to the jewellery brand.

Khan took to Instagram to share a copy of the legal notice, stating that she too wanted to share her response on a public forum since it started on social media. The actress also provided with the image of the courier receipt for the notice.

In an interview with ABP, she said that the jewellery was misplaced by her stylist's assistant in an autorickshaw. "Firstly, I didn't wear their jewellery as I didn't like them and opted for another one. My stylist Hemlata's assistants misplaced it in an auto rickshaw. Though she is trying hard to return it and she has already paid around Rs 2,86,000. Media houses are discussing legal notice which has reached them unfortunately and not me. I just want to say show me the signatures of receiving on it," The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress said.

The legal notice stated that the jeweller had loaned ornaments for the former Bigg Boss contestant to be worn for the DadaSaheb Phalke Awards ceremony that took place in April . However, the items were never returned. The notice further said that the actor was asked to return the jewellery, tender a written apology and pay Rs 2 lakh towards compensation for loss of business and harassment, according to an Indian Express report. Following the emergence of reports about the issuing of the statement, the actor tweeted

LOLwonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses.. sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M https://t.co/BtZQ7jfSB8 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) July 18, 2018

Hina had recently appeared in a music video Bhasoodi with singer Sonu Thukral, which garnered over 13 million views .

As reported earlier, she might also been seen essaying the iconic role of Komolika in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 11:16 AM