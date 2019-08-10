West Bengal woman, who went viral with Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyar Ka Nagma rendition, gets makeover

A woman from West Bengal recently broke the internet after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma' went viral on the internet. The woman, identified as Ranu Mondal, has now received a makeover.

The entire process of her makeover has been posted on the Facebook page, BarpetaTown The place of peace, which incidentally also shared her first music video, where she was seen crooning the hit song from 1972 film Shor on the busy station.

They also shared her final look on the page.

Check the posts out

Netizens have widely appreciated her new look.

One user wrote, "Happy to see her. And May God always bless the person who did this great work to make her famous. May this lady reach the sky." Another user posted, "Thanks for posting this. We are very fortunate to see her life changing due to social media and your good work. You saw, She came, She conquered. God bless her."

"Wow God bless her. I had shared her video before. M so happy for her. Really thanks god and thanks to people those who helped her," another comment under the makeover pictures read.

Ever since the video was posted on Facebook on 28 July, it has already garnered 4.2 million views.

Krishaan Das Zubu, the owner of the Facebook page where the song was posted, said in a statement to NDTV that the clip was shot at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal, and filmed and sent to him by Tapan Daa, a Ranaghat resident.

On 31 July, the page also posted another video of the woman singing yet another Lata Mangeshkar classic, 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

Check out the videos here

Hindustan Times reports that Mondal has been receiving requests to participate in a reality TV show in Mumbai. Well, good for her!

