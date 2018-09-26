Hichki, YRF film starring Rani Mukerji, to release in China on 12 October as Teacher with Hiccup

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji's critically-acclaimed film Hichki is set to release in China on 12 October. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film has been titled Teacher with Hiccup for the release in the neighbouring country. China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films after the spectacular success of Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium and Secret Superstar.

The Yash Raj Films project, produced by Maneesh Sharma, is a story of an aspiring teacher played by Rani. She portrays Naina Mathur, who is dealing with Tourette syndrome, a neuropsychiatric disorder characterised by involuntary and uncontrollable movements or sounds, also known as tics. It chronicles the struggles of the teacher and lays bare the differences of approach for rote learning and unconventional teaching methods.

The actor is excited how social dramas from India are finding a connect with audiences in China.

"It's truly amazing when films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story. Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place. Social dramas find a connect with audiences in China and I am hopeful that my film with resonate with everyone especially the teachers, students and parents," Mukerji said in a statement.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

