Tiger Shroff has shared a new poster from his upcoming film Heropanti 2 today, 16 March. The makers of the film have also put out another poster featuring Tara Sutaria. The trailer of the film is set to release on Thursday, 17 March.

The action drama movie will hit theatres on 29 April.

Taking to his social media handles, Shroff shared a new poster of the film, which a sequel to his 2014 debut Heropanti. The War actor referenced his dialogue from the first film in the caption of the post. “Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi” was the caption of the post.

The poster for Heropanti 2 sees Shroff dressed to the nines in a suit. The actor is featured sitting on the bonnet of a car, while a group of men are pointing guns at him from all sides. Shroff looks completely geared up for a fight in the image

View the poster here:

The film will see Shroff reprise with role as Babloo. Heropanti 2 also sees the War actor reunite with his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also set to appear in the film. Shroff and Siddiqui have previously worked together in the film Munna Michael. A new poster for Sutaria’s character was shared with the caption “The sensational Inaaya, with wings of an angel wearing the devil's crown is here”.

View the post here:

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has also released Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s poster. The Sacred Games actor will play a character named Laila in the film. The poster feature Siddiqui dressed in all-black, with a menacing look on his face.

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who had earlier worked with Shroff in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The film has been produced by Sajid

Nadiadwala, credited for blockbusters Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Heropanti. This marks the third collaboration between Shroff, Nadiadwala and Khan.

AR Rahman will compose the music of Heropanti 2 while the story has been written by Rajat Arora. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 at the box office on Eid this year.

As for Tiger Shroff, the young actor is also set to appear in Ganapath Part I opposite Kriti Sanon. He will also star in the remake of the 90s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

