Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to launch the trailer of their upcoming spy thriller – Mission Majnu. After the teaser of the film was released on December 16th, followed by a song launch on December 25th, 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. There’s finally an update by the makers on that front.

The trailer for Mission Majnu will be launched on 9th January 2023. The makers are a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the media. Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, director Shantanu Bagchi, Netflix’s Monica Shergil, RSVP, and GBA’s Amar Butala will be present for the trailer launch event.

Mission Manju is a spy thriller inspired by one of the most heroic missions of an Indian RAW agent. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and will be released on Netflix on 20th January 2023.

Sidharth was recently awarded for his contribution to Hindi Cinema. While announcing the big news to his fans and followers, Sidharth took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of himself being felicitated by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. As he received the honour, the actor even questioned the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, if his two much-loved songs Raatan Lambiyan and Kaala Chashma are in his playlist. To which the Deputy Chief Minister admitted.

While sharing the video, Sidharth took to the caption to express his ‘gratefulness’ for receiving such an honour. Penning down a long note, Sidharth wrote, “Grateful and humbled to receive the ‘NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award’ for my contribution towards Hindi Cinema through Shershaah from our Hon. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I am extremely thankful to all my fans for being a solid support throughout my journey and for their constant motivation.”

