The box-office loves untried screen couples. 2022 saw Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The audience went bonkers. Here are the fresh screen pairs of 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna-Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu: These two love birds share as effective an intuitive intimacy as Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah. There is an unspoken bond between the blind beloved and the secret spy which will tease your heart. Rashmika plays blind and yet she can ‘see’ Malhotra’s lovelorn looks. Sacha wala pyar.

Priyamani-Ajay Devgn in Maidaan: To begin with, this Amit Sharma directorial was to feature Keerthy Suresh opposite Devgn. But she decided the role was not substantial enough to do her justice. So she opted out. The talented Priyamani (known in the Hindi belt for her role as Manoj Bajpayee’s wife in The Family Man) shares a mellow mature chemistry with Devgn in this sports biopic. Tabu wala pyar.

Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir claims he won’t do any more rom-coms. All the more reason to watch his tangy flirtatious frolicsome chemistry with Shraddha in this ravishing romcom about a couple willing to outdo each other.After his zero chemistry with Vani Kapoor in Shamshera and his austerely cute companionship with gharwali Alia Bhatt in Bramashtra we need some spiced up togetherness of Ranbir on screen. Ched-chad wala pyar.

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas in Adipurush: Shree Rama and Sita Mata in the past , it was Kumarsen and Bina Rai in Ram Rajya, and Jeetendra and Jaya Prada in Luv Kush. Will Prabhas and Kriti Sanon look like a divinely blessed couple in Om Raut’s film? Ram jaane! What we need is divine intervention. Chamatkaar wala pyar.

Taapsee Pannu-Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: I am old this virgin pairing has no sizzling songs and revved up romance like Deepika and SRK in Pathaan.Thank God for that! It’s been a while since SRK tried some sobered-down courtship on screen. Off-shor romance. Chupke se wala pyar.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

