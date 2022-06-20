Priyanka Chopra. S.S Rajamouli, Vicky Kaushal and who’s who of the industry call Suzhal- The Vortex an “incredible work”.

Not a moment after its release and Amazon Prime Video’s Original Suzhal-The Vortex is garnering all the praise from the stalwarts of the industry after winning the hearts of the audience and critics. Pushkar and Gayatri have once again proved themselves to be masterminds with the success of their latest original and the reviews of the likes of SS Rajamouli, Boman Irani, and Priyanka Chopra is the word one needs to go by. A must-watch!

Taking to his Twitter account, the RRR director shared the poster of the web series and tweeted, "Incredible work by @PushkarGayatri (clapping emoji) Amazed by what you guys managed to pull off! Congratulations! #Suzhal @PrimeVideoIN". The directors quoted the tweet and wrote, "Thank a ton Sir! Means a lot coming from you!!"

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations Team #Suzhal Had the opportunity to see this and so good!”

After vibing and making a reel on the theme song ‘The Suzhal Roar’, Vicky Kaushal shared a snap of himself ‘Now Watching’ the series with a popcorn emoticon and we are loving this binge-watch wave!

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “on @primevideoin!! WOW!! Fantastic show .. truly! Loved every bit of it! The background music score by @samcsmusic is incredible too!! Great direction by my dear friends @pushkar.gayatri and team, #Suzhal on @primevideoin is a MUST watch!!!!”

Keerthy Suresh says, “What a brilliant crime thriller! Kudos to @pushkar.gayatri and @primevideoin on creating #Suzhal. Kalakitta @kathir_l, Keep rising. @aishwaryarajessh and @sriya_reddy you have given a superb performance. @radhakrishnan_parthiban sir, you are amazing as always. @samcsmusic your music elevated every scene. #Suzhal is truly a gripping show to watch from start to end. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew ☺️”

Tamannaah Bhatia too calls it a “spine chilling one” and we couldn’t agree more!

Coming from the maestro himself, Shankar Mahadevan wrote, “Really loved the crime thriller, and the music just enhances the experience so much. A must-watch indeed on @primevideoin”

Sanya Malhotra too is currently binge-watching the show and called it– “t a marvellous watch! Kept me on the edge of my seat throughout, especially the cliffhangers at the end of each episode! “. KL Rahul too is having his time with the weekend binge-watch and we are loving it!

This wave of starry appreciation comes after personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Dhanush, Vidya Balan, Samantha Prabhu, Hansal Mehta, Anurag Kashyap, Vikrant Massey, Chetan Bhagat, Bhumi Pednekar, Producer Guneet Monga, Music composer Anirudh have already shared their appreciation for Suzhal- The Vortex.

The investigative thriller Prime Video's first long-form Tamil original has certainly taken the global audience by a storm and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say, this one is a massive success. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video in over 30 languages across 240 countries and territories!

