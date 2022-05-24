Stranger Things season 4 trailer took everyone by storm as it gave a 'horror movie' vibe.

Stranger Things has become one of Netflix’s most successful global franchises. Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours and ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10. Recently Netflix unveiled its first look and trailer that took the internet by storm and the fans can’t wait any longer.

Talking about the show, Executive Producer Shawn Levy said, "When I read that script, what I felt instantly was the page-turning density of the storytelling; the lean-in that the Duffers’ writing inspires. And again, above all and this is still our core DNA, the fact that the Duffers’ superpower is blending genre and character. As much as people want to talk about the movie references and the ‘80s setting and the genre elements of STRANGER THINGS, the magic, the special sauce, is all held in these characters. That’s what keeps us coming back, and that’s what makes us love it. Everyone, all of us who work on STRANGER THINGS, are all fans of the show. It’s hard work, it’s a gruelling, grinding schedule. But when you love the stories that you're telling, you feel lucky to get to be a part of telling them."

