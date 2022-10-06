The trailer of Code Name: Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu is receiving tremendous love and appreciation amongst the masses. The film marks Parineeti Chopra in an action avatar for the first time ever.

Parineeti is playing the role of Durga, an agent on a mission to protect her nation. She’s fierce, powerful, and also emotional but doesn’t let her emotions come in between when it’s about her duty towards the nation. The exciting part of Parineeti’s action role in the film is that it also reminds us of her sister, Priyanka Chopra in an action avatar. Priyanka Chopra was seen in Don and Gunday performing action playing the role of a rebel cop and since Parineeti’s look from the film came out the audiences can’t stop but compare both Chopra sisters essaying powerful action-packed roles.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name: Tiranga is a story of sacrifices, patriotism, and love. The film also stars proficient actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala in key roles.

Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal, and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022.

The 33-year-old actor, best known for films such as “Ishaqzaade” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar“, said the film challenged her physically but also gave her scope of expressing freely.

“I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn’t have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this,” she told PTI.