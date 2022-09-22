A month after releasing their first looks for the upcoming film, Code Name: Tiranga, Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are here with the teaser of the film, leaving everyone super excited for the same. The 29-second long teaser of the film that was unveiled by T-Series on Thursday is high on thrill and action and further shows both the actors playing lead roles. Set in the espionage genre, the film also marks the second collaboration between director Ribhu Dasgupta and Parineeti Chopra, prior to which they worked together on the Netflix film, The Girl on the Train.

Speaking about the teaser, it opens with a mission set in Afghanistan followed by which Parineeti can be seen performing some high-octane action and fight scenes, while Harrdy Sandhu, who seems to be a local in the foreign country will be her love interest. Parineeti is playing the role of a RAW agent deployed for a mission in Afghanistan.

Check the trailer here:

The teaser was also shared by both the actors on their social media handles where fans lauded the high-pitch action scenes.

The story of the film is said to be a story of a spy who goes on an ‘unfaltering and fearless’ mission for her nation. The film was earlier announced ahead of Independence Day and the first looks of Parineeti and Sandhu were also revealed by the makers.

Code Name: Tiranga set for an October release

Made under the banner of T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, Code Name: Tiranga has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Vivek B. Agrawal. Apart from the lead actors, many including Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala will be also seen in prominent roles.

The film is all set to release on 14 October 2022.

Harrdy Sandhu who made his Bollywood debut last year with the film, 83 will mark his second project in Bollywood with Code Name: Tiranga, while Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in the biographical sports film, Saina, has two other films in the pipeline including Unnchai and Capsule Gill.

