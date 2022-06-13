he story began when Burger King seemingly pulled a fast one on Hrithik Roshan when he was in Film City. While the actor was posing for the paparazzi outside a studio, the fast-food chain strategically placed a billboard of their 'Rs 50 Stunner Menu' behind him.

Hamburger chain Burger King’s ‘jugaad' advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan created a stir online two days ago. The Bollywood actor even tagged the brand and claimed it was “not done”. However, the brand took the opportunity to create a ‘collab’ with the War actor that left many surprised.

The story began when Burger King seemingly pulled a fast one on Hrithik Roshan when he was in Film City. While the actor was posing for the paparazzi outside a studio, the fast-food chain strategically placed a billboard of their "Rs 50 Stunner Menu" behind him. The video of the moment looks like Roshan is endorsing the menu while he is being photographed.

“How much jugaad is too much jugaad?” wrote Burger King in the caption.

The clip garnered over 500,000 views and several comments. Brands like Manyavar, Amazon miniTV and Zomato could not resist chiming in as well. “Jugaad ke toh kaafi options hai, lekin taiyaar hone ka sirf ek “, wrote Manyavar. Amazon commented “Free advertisement ka pata nahi, par free entertainment kaise dena hai woh humein definitely pata hai.” Hrithik Roshan also took to social media and wrote "@burgerkingindia, this is not done."

However, Roshan took to Instagram to post another ad of Burger King that featured him, tagging it as a ‘Collab’. ”@BurgerKingIndia it wasn't cool, but has left a stunning aftertaste indeed,” he wrote. Watch:

The post has three clips and sees the actor and his team at a Burger King branch, questioning how his video and photo were used for the fast-food chain. The worker at the brand replies that since every item on the new menu was priced at Rs 50, they had to some ‘jugaad’ to get the Kaabil actor as their brand ambassador.

The final clip sees someone arguing with the Burger King employee while Roshan mutters ‘fantastic’ after taking a bite of their burger. The post has received a lot of attention, with celebrities Zayed Khan and Aalim Hakim showering praises on it.

Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up shooting for Vikram Vedha, the remake of the 2017 film of the same name. He will also appear in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

