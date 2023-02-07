Here's how Akshay Kumar's look as a rockstar from Selfiee's song 'Kudiye ni Teri vibe' is breaking the internet
The response of his fans prompted actor Akshay Kumar to change his social media display pic to the this hot new look.
Akshay Kumar seems to be setting massive style goals and the netizens can’t stop raving. The actor dropped a pic to announce an upcoming song ‘Kudiye ni Teri vibe’ from his 24th Feb release Selfiee, and his unabashed rockstar looks sent fans into a tizzy.
View this post on Instagram
“Ek dum fire”, commented a user @mr_b_havoc, while @pihu_.96 posted on insta “handsome, superb” for the Khiladi star. Noted celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani gave a thumbs up to Akshay Kumar’s look and called it “Very cool”. Instagram user @kutesonali quipped, “you are getting more handsome day by day”, even as the photo grabbed 7.6 lakh likes on instagram in a couple of hours.
View this post on Instagram
The response of his fans prompted actor Akshay Kumar to change his social media display pic to the this hot new look.
Selfiee costars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharucha. A song from the film #MainKhiladi has seen a massive response already with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff grooving to it. Reels made by the two stars with Akshay Kumar has broken world records with a collective viewership of 85.5 million just on Instagram.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Court orders Detroit museum to hold onto disputed van Gogh
The oil-on-canvas painting, which the suit says is worth more than $5 million, was part of the Detroit Institute of Arts' recent 'Van Gogh in America' exhibition
Oscars 2023: John Williams becomes the oldest person to be nominated; Judd Hirsch nominated after 42 years
A descending look at the numbers behind Tuesday's nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.
Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passes away at 87
She had won the Filmfare award for Hindi Film 'Milan'. Some of her iconic films include 'Missamma', 'Gundamma Katha' and 'Sri Krishna Tulabharam'.