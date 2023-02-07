Entertainment

Here's how Akshay Kumar's look as a rockstar from Selfiee's song 'Kudiye ni Teri vibe' is breaking the internet

The response of his fans prompted actor Akshay Kumar to change his social media display pic to the this hot new look.

FP Staff February 07, 2023 19:53:59 IST
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar seems to be setting massive style goals and the netizens can’t stop raving. The actor dropped a pic to announce an upcoming song ‘Kudiye ni Teri vibe’ from his 24th Feb release Selfiee, and his unabashed rockstar looks sent fans into a tizzy.

 

“Ek dum fire”, commented a user @mr_b_havoc, while @pihu_.96 posted on insta “handsome, superb” for the Khiladi star. Noted celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani gave a thumbs up to Akshay Kumar’s look and called it “Very cool”. Instagram user @kutesonali quipped, “you are getting more handsome day by day”, even as the photo grabbed 7.6 lakh likes on instagram in a couple of hours.

 

The response of his fans prompted actor Akshay Kumar to change his social media display pic to the this hot new look.

Selfiee costars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharucha. A song from the film #MainKhiladi has seen a massive response already with celebrities such as Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff grooving to it. Reels made by the two stars with Akshay Kumar has broken world records with a collective viewership of 85.5 million just on Instagram.

