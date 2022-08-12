Sima Taparia became a household name with Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking season 1 in 2020 and has returned to make more matches and deliver more monologues on marriage and matchmaking.

Sima Taparia is a name you must have heard a lot on this season’s Koffee With Karan from the host Karan Johar. It was in 2020, when the globe was in the middle of the pandemic, when it discovered something called Indian Matchmaking on Netflix. What was usually restricted to apps like Bumble, Hinge and Tinder, was now financed as a full-blown show with this lady, now rechristened as Sima Aunty, having the time of her life in making Jodis out of her hot-shot clients.

But who exactly is Sima Taparia ?

For all of those who may not be aware, she has a website called Suitable Rishta and it tells us that she got married to Anup Taparia, who hails from a wealthy industrial family, at the age of 19. Game, set, match, these three words were initially a hobby for the lady, reminiscent of the central character of Jane Austen’s Emma. Taparia’s clients were limited to Mumbai but as hobby bloomed into business, she expanded her base to foreign locales such as the UK, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Australia.

An interview published in Condé Nast Traveller would be fun to read. There, Taparia nonchalantly spoke, “I always had great ambition and wanted to make something of myself so people far and wide would know my name. My in-laws were from an orthodox family of Marwaris and so I never really had the chance to work on my dreams.”

She even acted in a film called A Suitable Girl in 2017, and there too, she did what she does best on Netflix. The film was screened at SAWCC on 7 April 2017[2] before premiering on 22 April at the Tribeca Film Festival, winning the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award.

Today, due to the massive popularity of her show and skills, Sima Taparia has become a household name, just like apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble. There are slim chances that in her case, people will swipe left.

