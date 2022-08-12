Elaborating on the married couple, Sima Taparia aka Sima aunty said, “He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.'

If mobile phones have dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge, Netflix has Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty, who’s into the second season of her show Indian Matchmaking. The first season was described as Cringe-Binge. The viewers couldn’t resist the concept of the show and the conversations that happened with the host breaking the fourth wall every now and then. For the second season, Sima Taparia is back to doing what she does best, make Jodis, as the name of her show suggests.

In one of the episodes this season that began streaming on Netflix on August 10, the host could be seen having a conversation with one of her clients named Nadia. Suddenly, the discussion about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra popped up and Sima had an opinion, a rather surprising one. “I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to say that. They have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder,” unabashedly declared Sima.

Her statement has been the talk of the town since the episode dropped and let’s see if the reaction reaches the couple all the way to New York or not. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in November 2018 with all the fanfare and frolic. It was an Indian wedding that happened at the Umaid Palace in Jodhpur. Fun fact, films like Naseeb and Aar Ya Paar have been shot at this gorgeous property.

Chopra is how gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Ishaan Khatter is also likely to join the girl gang. Priyanka is best known for films like Andaaz, Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Kaminey, Barfi, and Bajirao Mastani. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

