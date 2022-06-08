Indian delicacies such as sheekh kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns is what Johnny Depp ate with his friends at Varanasi.

Johnny Depp shells out over Rs 48 lakh on celebratory dinner at Indian eatery to celebrate win against Amber Heard. As per reports Depp and his pals indulged in a feast of authentic Indian cuisine, cocktails and rosé Champagne. The chef had specially prepared a large meal of several Indian delicacies such as sheekh kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns. For desserts he had cheesecake and panna cotta.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant,” the post read. The official handle of the restaurant also mentioned that they had the "greatest of pleasure" to be in the presence of Depp as well as musician Jeff Beck.

Reports suggest that Depp’s security team initially checked the city centre facility to ensure it was secure and that his privacy could be maintained. The actor, along with Beck and 20 others, spent around three hours at the restaurant. Depp met the manager’s friends and family as well. After having a good time, he left the place with a takeaway bag, metro.co.uk reported.

Recently, Depp was awarded $10 million as compensatory damages and $5 million as punitive damages after winning the high-profile defamation case against his former wife and actor Amber Heard. Depp had accused Heard of defamation after an op-ed written by her for the Washington Post in 2018, described her as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

According to reports the restaurant, Varanasi was shut for the regular diners to host Johnny Depp and his friends in private.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.