Here how's Shah Rukh Khan responded after fan compared his physique with Hrithik Roshan's
Calling Hrithik Roshan his 'inspiration', Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan question which compared his physique to that of the War actor.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the hearts of his fans for decades. From giving powerful performances onscreen to bringing out his witty and charming self like a pro, SRK aces it all. When it comes to his social media interactions with fans, Shah Rukh Khan knows how to give it back to trolls and leave his followers in splits at the same time. This was also the case during his recent ‘#AskSRK’ session on Twitter. While fans came up with several unique and interesting questions for their favourite star, one also compared Shah Rukh’s physique with that of Hrithik Roshan.
Notably, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback with his upcoming film, Pathaan and amid all, his chiselled body has become a major talking point of the town. Recently, actor Hrithik also shared a couple of his photos showing off his chiselled 8-pack abs on Instagram.
In reference to both the actors, the fan posted a question that reads, “Hrithik aajkl apni body dikha rha.. aapko challenge kar rha hai Duggu Ek reply de do use (Hrithik has been showing off his body nowadays to challenge you. Please give a reply to him)”. In a quick response to this, SRK gave a heart-warming reaction and called the Vikram Vedha actor his ‘inspiration’.
Check out:
Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!! https://t.co/iPMcirtxa5
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
Notably, this is not the only tweet that caught our attention. The actor happily responded to many fan questions and some of his replies were definitely hilarious. Some of Shh Rukh Khan’s fans also posed questions about his upcoming film, Pathaan, and he was happy to answer them as well.
Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with…
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
Earlier on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet noting that he has completed 13 years on Twitter and he had a fun time with all of his fans and fan clubs. Following this, he also announced the ‘AskSRK’ session and further said that he’ll only give fun answers to begin the year with.
