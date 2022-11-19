From being children’s favourite Disney actress in 2011 to being Karan Johar’s student in 2019, Tara Sutaria, apart from carving her niche in the Hindi cinema, stands tall for being a self-made woman and one of the finest actresses in the country. While the actress is geared up to etch her mark on the Indian film industry, Tara has time and again put her best fashion foot forward. Keeping the fashion police on their toes, Tara has proudly won herself a crown for being a fashionista. Whether casual picks or traditional ensembles, Tara knows well how to slay it all. And honestly, we desperately await for the diva to update her timeline sporting her next voguish pick. Therefore, on the occasion of the actress’ 27th birthday, let’s take a look at her best looks:

Tara owns the ramps like no one else does. Appearing like true royalty, Tara donned a fully embroidered lehenga, coming from the shelves of Kalki Fashion, at Times Fashion Week.

Leave it to Tara, and you are all set to style yourself for the wedding season. Sporting a completely embroidered lehenga in a mauve shade, Tara is simply beauty personified.

Be it traditional, be it indo-western, Tara’s envious physique knows well how to nail it all. Coming from the shelves of Rimzim Dadu, Tara appeared like a vision to sore eyes in this navy blue long-skirt co-ord set.

You thought leather pants were off the trend? Well, guess what. The diva decides her own trend. Going all black, Tara donned a long black leather jacket atop a matching bralette and leather pants. Completing it all, the actress went with open curly hair and a smoky eye look.

Didn’t we all simply love her aura in her latest release Ek Villain 2? Apart from essaying the character of a rockstar, Tara channeled her inner sensation and nailed each one of her looks entirely. Simple crop sweat-shirt atop denim shorts appeared like a class on Tara.

For the cover shoot of Hello Magazine, Tara channeled her inner goddess and Parisian beauty and we are finding it hard to keep our eyes off of her. Donning a fully embroidered shoulderless top atop a see-through skirt, Tara simply took our breaths away.

