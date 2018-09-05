Henry Cavill cast as lead in Netflix's adaptation of best-selling fantasy series The Witcher

Justice League star Henry Cavill has been cast as a lead in Netflix series The Witcher. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as an executive producer and showrunner on the series, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Hissrich also tweeted to welcome Cavill to the cast of the film.

He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018

The Witcher based on the best-selling fantasy series by Andrzej Sapkowski and follows Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Cavill, 35, who was last seen alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Fallout, will portray the role of Geralt.

Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Charlotte Brandstrom will direct the portions of the eight-episode first season. Sakharov will also serve as the executive producer.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 19:21 PM