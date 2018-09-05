You are here:

Henry Cavill cast as lead in Netflix's adaptation of best-selling fantasy series The Witcher

FP Staff

Sep,05 2018 19:21:21 IST

Justice League star Henry Cavill has been cast as a lead in Netflix series The Witcher. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as an executive producer and showrunner on the series, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Henry Cavill. Twitter @_hollywoodpoint

Hissrich also tweeted to welcome Cavill to the cast of the film.

The Witcher based on the best-selling fantasy series by Andrzej Sapkowski and follows Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Cavill, 35, who was last seen alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Fallout, will portray the role of Geralt.

Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Charlotte Brandstrom will direct the portions of the eight-episode first season. Sakharov will also serve as the executive producer.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 19:21 PM

