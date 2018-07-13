You are here:

Henry Cavill says he's hesitant to flirt with women because 'I'm going to be called a rapist or something'

FP Staff

Jul,13 2018 13:13:42 IST

In an interview with GQ Australia, actor Henry Cavill had spoken about dating and flirting with women in the age of the #MeToo movement. Cavill told GQ that he was hesitant to even strike a harmless conversation with a woman for fear of being branded a rapist. He had also said that he had a 'traditional' approach to dating and thought women should be 'wooed and chased'.

Henry Cavill. Twitter @_hollywoodpoint

The actor's comments had irked many social media users. They said Cavill was misguided in implying that women could not tell when they were being sexually harassed and when someone was flirting with them. However, some said they understood the actor's viewpoint.

 

Following the backlash, Cavill's representative has issued an apology to clarify his intent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement reads, "Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #MeToo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created. Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this, I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future toward a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."

Cavill will be next seen alongside Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Falloutthe sixth installment of the franchise and a sequel to Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. 

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 13:13 PM

