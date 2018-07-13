Henry Cavill says he's hesitant to flirt with women because 'I'm going to be called a rapist or something'

In an interview with GQ Australia, actor Henry Cavill had spoken about dating and flirting with women in the age of the #MeToo movement. Cavill told GQ that he was hesitant to even strike a harmless conversation with a woman for fear of being branded a rapist. He had also said that he had a 'traditional' approach to dating and thought women should be 'wooed and chased'.

The actor's comments had irked many social media users. They said Cavill was misguided in implying that women could not tell when they were being sexually harassed and when someone was flirting with them. However, some said they understood the actor's viewpoint.

Good. Henry Cavill *SHOULDN'T* date until he figures out how to do it without "accidentally" raping someone. pic.twitter.com/RywLedYkpS — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) July 11, 2018

Here's the thing.... I do think a lot of women are taking the Me Too movement too far. Like a guy can accidentally brush a lady's boob and suddenly his entire life is over. So I get where Henry Cavill is coming from. BUT The way he said it was insensitive imo — Aunt Lizzy to 👶Maggie Mulder (@PrettyGirlBeMe) July 12, 2018

This is absurd. If Henry Cavill doesn’t want to be called a rapist then all he has to do is... not rape anyone. The mental gymnastics some men are doing to position themselves as “victims” of #MeToo is insane. pic.twitter.com/nafnZiaXGH — Helen Price (@HelenRPrice) July 11, 2018

If you don’t want to be called a rapist, then when you approach a woman... just don’t rape her... Someone please direct Henry Cavill to the nearest bin please 🚮 #clown pic.twitter.com/kVxaeyGE4w — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) July 12, 2018

Today it’s Henry Cavill with “I believe women should be chased” When did the notion that being chased is a *pleasant* feeling become so universally accepted? pic.twitter.com/z6kQnCzVrF — Grace Petrie 100% Official Tweets (@gracepetrie) July 12, 2018

the full extract of henry cavill talking about the me too movement and what he's learned from it. those few things at the end may be stupid but his heart is definitely in the right place. pic.twitter.com/WMWa5PzVmh — raman 🌹 (@etherealcavill) July 11, 2018

Following the backlash, Cavill's representative has issued an apology to clarify his intent.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement reads, "Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #MeToo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created. Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this, I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future toward a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."

Cavill will be next seen alongside Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth installment of the franchise and a sequel to Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

