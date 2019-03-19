Hellboy: David Harbour's superhero film to release in India on 12 April in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The first look poster of David Harbour's superhero film Hellboy has been unveiled, and it shows the Dark Horse Comics character against the backdrop of blazing flames. The film will be released in India on 12 April, and will be distributed in the subcontinent by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Release date finalised... PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment to release #Hellboy in India on 12th April 2019... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Stars David Harbour... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/CSlZnYhmKY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2019

Hellboy follows the titular character, a half-demon agent in the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, who was summoned from Hell to Earth as a baby and was rescued by the Allies of World War II. In the upcoming film, he protects the world from the resurrected sorceress Nimue aka The Blood Queen aka Lady of The Lake (Milla Jovovich), who is bent on revenge against Earth and destroying all mankind.

Created by artist Mike Mignola, Hellboy was first published in 1993 by Dark Horse Comics and quickly gained attention in Hollywood when Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro adaptated the books into a film series — Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008).

Hellboy has been directed by Neil Marshall, the filmmaker behind the cult horror film The Descent and Game of Thrones episodes 'Blackwater' and 'The Watchers on the Wall'.

