Hellboy: David Harbour's film based on Dark Horse Comics character to release on 12 April

Superhero film Hellboy will hit Indian cinemas on 12 April. PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment will release the film in the country, according to news agency Indo-Asian News Service. The third film in the comic adaptation franchise finds Stranger Things star David Harbour taking over the titular role from Ron Perlman.

Hellboy and the US Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, comprising agents Alice Monaghan (The Miseducation of Cameron Post‘s Sasha Lane) and Ben Daimio (Lost's Daniel Dae Kim) and led by Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane of Deadwood fame) get ready to save the world from the resurrected sorceress Nimue aka The Blood Queen aka Lady of The Lake (Milla Jovovich), who seeks to bring the apocalypse to Earth and destroy all mankind

Created by artist Mike Mignola, Hellboy was first published in 1993 by Dark Horse Comics and quickly gained attention in Hollywood when Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro adaptated the books into a film series — Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008).

Neil Marshall, the filmmaker behind the cult horror film The Descent and Game of Thrones episodes 'Blackwater' and 'The Watchers on the Wall', has directed Hellboy..

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 15:32:40 IST