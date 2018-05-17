You are here:

Eela: Kajol's upcoming film with director Pradeep Sarkar all set to release on 14 September

Ad filmmaker-turned-director Pradeep Sarkar is known for making intense social dramas with strong women protagonists. His debut film Parineeta (2005) starring Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan received worldwide acclaim and was a major box-office success. Then came Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010) and Mardaani (2014) — all revolved around independent female characters.

His upcoming film, tentatively titled Eela, stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen (winner of the Best Actor award at the 65th National Film Awards for the Bengali film Nagar Kirtan). Neha Dhupia also plays a pivotal part in the film. Eela is slated to release on 14 September, 2018.

The film will feature Kajol as a single mother who aspires to be a singer. Sen essays the role of Kajol's son in the film.

On Mother's Day, the official handle of the film shared a picture from the sets of Eela:

The film is written by Mitesh Shah and is being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada (of Pen India Limited).

With Sarkar's cinematic acumen and Kajol's acting skills, Eela promises to be yet another film with an intriguing story line. Kajol was last seen in the Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) along with Dhanush. The 2017 film was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. Before that, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's 2015 film Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 14:53 PM