FP Trending March 07, 2023 13:13:08 IST
BTS Jin

BTS member Jimin opened up about meeting his bandmate Jin, who is now serving in the South Korean army. Jimin revealed the details about meeting Jin during a fan interaction on BTS Army community Weverse. The singer revealed that he and fellow BTS member J-Hope went to see Jin and had lunch together. Jimin also mentioned that while Jin had lost his appetite earlier, he is now eating well again. The K-pop artist also passed on a message for the Army from Jin, adding that the Epiphany singer misses the community.

As per a translation provided by a user, Jimin said in his live session, “I went to Jin hyung. I’ve been in touch since two weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I’m still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after shooting.”

Check Jimin’s message here:

“He (Jin) told me that he wanted to have mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He’s gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well. I thought he was cool,” Jimin added.

“Right! He is our hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. ‘I wanted to see you’. He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY),” the Promise singer said.

BTS’ Jin had earlier shared a photo of himself with Jimin and J-Hope. While the Awake singer was dressed in military fatigues, the other BTS members were in casual clothes. Jimin wrote just one word or the caption, “Welcome”. The picture left the BTS Army emotional.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)


As per reports, Jin has been promoted to Private First Class during his mandatory military service.

As for Jimin, the singer was announced as the brand ambassador of Dior and Tiffany earlier this year. He is set to release his debut solo album later this month. Titled ‘Face’, the six-track album will be out on 24 March. The track features Jimin collaborating with various artists including fellow-BTS member RM.

Updated Date: March 07, 2023 13:13:08 IST

