As per a translation provided by a user, Jimin said in his live session, “I went to Jin hyung. I’ve been in touch since two weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I’m still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after shooting.”

Check Jimin’s message here:

[jimin weverse] 230306

I went to Jin hyung. I’ve been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I’m still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after shooting.#Jin #방탄소년단진 pic.twitter.com/jVIXDPdky1 — star_jin (@nightstar1201) March 6, 2023

I got break because it was weekend. Hoseok hyung have day off too. So we went together. He ate really well. Hyung likes food, but amount is less than before. I feel like he is back. We were eating together, and he ate really well.#Jin #방탄소년단진 — star_jin (@nightstar1201) March 6, 2023

“He (Jin) told me that he wanted to have mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He’s gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well. I thought he was cool,” Jimin added.

He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He have gotten stronger. His face is same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well. I thought he was cool. Cool.#Jin — star_jin (@nightstar1201) March 6, 2023

“Right! He is our hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. ‘I wanted to see you’. He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY),” the Promise singer said.

He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He have gotten stronger. His face is same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well. I thought he was cool. Cool.#Jin — star_jin (@nightstar1201) March 6, 2023

BTS’ Jin had earlier shared a photo of himself with Jimin and J-Hope. While the Awake singer was dressed in military fatigues, the other BTS members were in casual clothes. Jimin wrote just one word or the caption, “Welcome”. The picture left the BTS Army emotional.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)



As per reports, Jin has been promoted to Private First Class during his mandatory military service.

As for Jimin, the singer was announced as the brand ambassador of Dior and Tiffany earlier this year. He is set to release his debut solo album later this month. Titled ‘Face’, the six-track album will be out on 24 March. The track features Jimin collaborating with various artists including fellow-BTS member RM.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.