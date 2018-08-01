True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, actor Mahershala Ali tease Ozark Mountains backdrop for Season 3 of crime drama

HBO's television drama True Detective, which is currently shooting its third season in Arkansas, will feature the landscape of the the Ozark Mountains as an important "character" in a story that spans over three time periods, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

"The mystery of the deep woods. The fog over the mountains. The rivers. The water. The sense of scale when you get out to some of this nature. Also, what the buildings say about the lives behind them," the show's writer and director, Nic Pizzolatto said at a conference on 30 August. "So I feel like people will see it as an extension of character, something that embodies characters' emotional journeys while influencing those journeys."

Pizzolatto, who graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said that he feels people will see the province as an extension of the characters, something that influences their journeys.

"The third installment of the drama series tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks," the makers said at the event held not far away from Huntsville, a town nearby where the crew was filming.

The report quoted True Detective star Mahershala Ali saying that since the story is set in the Ozarks, it would have been a disservice to the story not to shoot in Fayetteville, because it's such a character in the story.

The spokesman for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Brandi Hinkle said that True Detective had been filming in Arkansas since February and will wrap up next week, the report said.

